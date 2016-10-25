2016 WGC-HSBC Champions preview

Golf
For the fourth consecutive year, Sheshan International Golf Club will play host to the first World Golf Championship of the 2016-17 season. 2016 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Dustin Johnson headlines an elite field, featuring 24 of the 30 players from the 2015-16 FedExCup standings.

