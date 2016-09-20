2016 TOUR Championship preview
The Top 30 in the FedExCup standings head to East Lake Golf Club where the 10th FedExCup champion will be crowned at plays end. Dustin Johnson owns the top spot in the standings as he looks to cap off a stellar 2015-16 season by capturing the FedExCup.
