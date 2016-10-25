2016 Sanderson Farms Championship preview

The PGA TOUR swings into the Magnolia State for the Sanderson Farms Championship, where 11 of the last 15 events have been decided by either one stroke or in a playoff. Past champion Chris Kirk is in the field along with 21 PGA TOUR rookies.

