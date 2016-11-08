2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba preview

Golf
Graeme McDowell makes his first start of the season as he looks to defend his title in Mexico at the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon Golf Club. 15 rookies will tee it up at Mayakoba, including newly crowned PGA TOUR winner Cody Gribble.

