2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba preview
Graeme McDowell makes his first start of the season as he looks to defend his title in Mexico at the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon Golf Club. 15 rookies will tee it up at Mayakoba, including newly crowned PGA TOUR winner Cody Gribble.
