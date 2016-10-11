2016-17 Season preview

Golf
Another PGA TOUR season is upon us as the 2016-17 season kicks off in Napa Valley, CA, for the newly-named Safeway Open. Phil Mickelson will headline a field that will feature plenty of new faces, including Andrew “Beef” Johnston, Wesley Bryan and Ollie Schniederjans.

