Zickler’s Incredible Volley Re-Ignites FC Bayern Title Hopes – 2000/01 Season

On matchday 33 of the 2000/2001 Bundesliga season, Alexander Zickler’s wonder volley against 1. FC Kaiserslautern re-ignited FC Bayern’s title hopes! Zickler came on as a substitute late on in the game and scored a dramatic winner in injury time. FC Bayern went on to win the title at the death on matchday 34, courtesy of an indirect free kick by Patrik Andersson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQsr_mZjgaA

