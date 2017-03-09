Xabi Alonso announces retirement

Xabi Alonso announces end-of-season retirement exclusively on FC Bayern.tv live: “I want to end at the highest level and perhaps win another big title.” – Boateng could return to squad against Frankfurt – Melanie Leupolz out of PSG game.

