Xabi Alonso announces retirement
Xabi Alonso announces end-of-season retirement exclusively on FC Bayern.tv live: “I want to end at the highest level and perhaps win another big title.” – Boateng could return to squad against Frankfurt – Melanie Leupolz out of PSG game.
