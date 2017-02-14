Trailer: FC Bayern – FC Arsenal | Champions League Last 16

The Champions League is back! FC Bayern will host FC Arsenal in the last 16 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday – kickoff is at 8.45pm local time. Check out our trailer and let us know your score predictions in the comments below!

