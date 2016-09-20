Top-of- the-table clash, stomach bug finally beaten

FC Bayern prepare for the clash against second-placed Hertha BSC. Philipp Lahm, Thomas Müller, David Alaba and Mats Hummels all return after recovering from illness. Jérôme Boateng already in Ancelotti’s starting XI plans. All in today’s FCBayern.tv News!

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv