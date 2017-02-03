Thiago returns – Kimmich out

The FC Bayern.tv News: The busy schedule commences for Bayern. Joshua Kimmich is ill, Thiago returns to the squad. Tough challenge awaits Bayern against Schalke as Holger Badstuber returns. The first decisions of the season are imminent.

