Thiago injured, Hummels answers fan questions

On day five Thiago suffers thigh injury in training. Renato Sanches returns from a slight cold. Mats Hummels takes time to answer Bayern fans’ questions on Facebook.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv