Thiago injured, Hummels answers fan questions
On day five Thiago suffers thigh injury in training. Renato Sanches returns from a slight cold. Mats Hummels takes time to answer Bayern fans’ questions on Facebook.
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet