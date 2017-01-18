The countdown is on – Lahm looking forward to Freiburg

FC Bayern’s upcoming match against Freiburg completes the first half of the season. The players are fired up for the first match of 2017! Meanwhile there are Siberian temperatures at Säbener Street and Arturo Vidal is back in team training

