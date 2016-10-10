The Biggest Games, Goals & Highlights | Best of FC Bayern DVD Box Set | Trailer #1

Calling all Bayern fans! The seven-part Best of FC Bayern DVD Box Set doesn’t just offer a series of spectacular goals from the likes of Mehmet Scholl, Paulo Sérgio and Gerd Müller – you can also relive some of the biggest games in the club’s history! Get your hands on the DVD Box Set here: http://fcb.de/BestOfFCBEN

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv