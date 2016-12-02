Stimmen zum Spiel | Hannover 96 – 1. FC Heidenheim
Noah, „Baka“ und „Fülle“ waren nach dem 3:2-Heimsieg gegen den 1. FC Heidenheim vor dem 96TV-Mikrofon.
► Abonniert uns für mehr Videos: http://tinyurl.com/JoinH96
► Subscribe for more Videos: http://tinyurl.com/JoinH96
► Website: http://www.hannover96.de
► Facebook: http://facebook.com/hannover96
► Twitter: http://twitter.com/hannover96
► Instagram: http://instagram.com/hannover96
► Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/hannover-96
► Fanshop: https://shop.hannover96.de/
SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Tweet