Squad update from Ancelotti, Dante visits training
Carlo Ancelotti speaks to FC Bayern.tv News ahead of tomorrow’s DFB Cup match against Augsburg. Rafinha misses out due to injury and a few other players need to rest. Futhermore, Dante visits old teammates during training and four Bayern players are nominated for Ballon d’Or.
