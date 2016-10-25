Squad update from Ancelotti, Dante visits training

Carlo Ancelotti speaks to FC Bayern.tv News ahead of tomorrow’s DFB Cup match against Augsburg. Rafinha misses out due to injury and a few other players need to rest. Futhermore, Dante visits old teammates during training and four Bayern players are nominated for Ballon d’Or.

