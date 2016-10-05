Robben returns, Bayern women’s ahead of CL opener

Arjen Robben returns to training. The Dutchman is close to full fitness and hoping to be ready for Einracht Frankfurt. Women’s face tricky Champions League opener at Scottish league runners-up Hibernian. The match in Edinburgh to be streamed live on FCBayern.tv plus.

