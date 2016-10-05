Robben returns, Bayern women’s ahead of CL opener
Arjen Robben returns to training. The Dutchman is close to full fitness and hoping to be ready for Einracht Frankfurt. Women’s face tricky Champions League opener at Scottish league runners-up Hibernian. The match in Edinburgh to be streamed live on FCBayern.tv plus.
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv