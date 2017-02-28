Robben: More tempo needed to beat Schalke
FC Bayern prepare for their DFB Cup quarter-final against FC Schalke 04. Arjen Robben is wary of Schalke. Renato Sanches is ruled out, while David Alaba’s availability remains doubtful. Meanwhile, FC Bayern’s basketball team faces a tough task in the Eurocup against Malaga.
