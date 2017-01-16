Robben extends until 2018

New contract for Arjen Robben – Dutchman staying in Munich until 2018 and wants more titles – Karl-Heinz Rummenigge: “We’re just delighted” – Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Süle to arrive in summer.

