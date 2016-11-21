Robben and Martínez feature in team training
FC Bayern.tv News: Arjen Robben and Javi Martínez feature in team training again – Neuer not travelling to Rostov – Vivianne Miedema fires Bayern Women to top spot with 1-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach – Amateurs up to second.
