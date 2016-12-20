Robben and Lahm fit for Leipzig
FC Bayern.tv News: Final training ahead top-of-the-table clash – Robben and Lahm fully fit – Surgery a success for Jerome Boateng – Leipzig match important, but not decisive – 3D Christmas show after full time.
