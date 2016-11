Preparations for top match underway

Several injured players return: Franck Ribery is fit, Jerome Boateng is back in team training. Kingsley Coman is out for 2016 while Arjen Robben is ready to play. Javier Martinez and Manuel Neuer conduct individual sessions. The FC Bayern Women’s team is on the road to Russia. The FC Bayern.tv News.

