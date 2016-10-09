Odell Beckham Jr. & David Alaba Interview Each Other!

Join two of the world’s greatest athletes, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and FC Bayern’s David Alaba, for an entertaining and insightful conversation about their careers, the differences between american football and soccer and traditional German cuisine.

