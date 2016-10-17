Next stop: Champions League

Fußball
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

The FC Bayern.tv News: Bayern focus on Champions League encounter with Eindhoven. Big step towards knock-out rounds possible. FC Bayern meet FC Rossiyanka in UEFA Women’s Champions League. Bayern and MAN extend contract.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv

, ,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone