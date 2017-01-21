Neuer after the tough win in Freiburg

The 2:1 away win against SC Freiburg marked a successful start to the new football year but Manuel Neuer isn`t fooling himself in our FC Bayern.tv interview: a tough evening lies behind the FC Bayern pros.

