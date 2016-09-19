Müller back on board, Boateng fired up for Hertha
FC Bayern.tv News: Thomas Müller back in team training. Boateng happy to be back and thanks the fans. Bayern looking to maintain top spot when Jérôme’s hometown club Hertha Berlin visit Munich.
