Müller back on board, Boateng fired up for Hertha

FC Bayern.tv News: Thomas Müller back in team training. Boateng happy to be back and thanks the fans. Bayern looking to maintain top spot when Jérôme’s hometown club Hertha Berlin visit Munich.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv