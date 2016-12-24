Merry Christmas | #FCBSnapmas
Just in case you missed the #FCBSnapmas – we bring you the whole collection of all 24 snaps! Follow us on Snapchat @fcbayernsnaps.
The FC Bayern Munich wishes all of you a Merry Christmas!
