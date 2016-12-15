Lewandowski’s First Bundesliga Goal for FC Bayern!
In the 2014/15 season, Robert Lewandowski scored his first Bundesliga goal. In the 10th minute at the Veltins-Arena he scored the 1-1 equaliser against hosts FC Schalke 04. The first of many goals :-)!
