Lewandowski’s First Bundesliga Goal for FC Bayern!

In the 2014/15 season, Robert Lewandowski scored his first Bundesliga goal. In the 10th minute at the Veltins-Arena he scored the 1-1 equaliser against hosts FC Schalke 04. The first of many goals :-)!

