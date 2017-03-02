Lewandowski looking forward to Dortmund or Lotte semi
FC Bayern.tv News: Recovery first before Köln preparations begin – Two-goal Lewandowski: “Schalke didn’t really have any chances” – Lewy prefers home tie with Dortmund to away game in Lotte – Tough trip to Cologne next up.
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive