Lewandowski looking forward to Dortmund or Lotte semi

FC Bayern.tv News: Recovery first before Köln preparations begin – Two-goal Lewandowski: “Schalke didn’t really have any chances” – Lewy prefers home tie with Dortmund to away game in Lotte – Tough trip to Cologne next up.

