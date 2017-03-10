„I want to end my career at the highest level“ | Xabi Alonso Interview

In an exclusive interview with FC Bayern.tv, our midfield maestro Xabi Alonso speaks about his decision to put an end to his illustrious career at the end of the season. The Spaniard also reveals that there is still a lot he wants to achieve with FC Bayern before he calls it a day!

