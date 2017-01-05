Happy 65th Birthday, Uli Hoeneß!

FC Bayern president Uli Hoeneß turns 65 today. The team send their birthday wishes from the winter training camp in Doha while we take a look at his impressive career! Happy birthday Mr. President!

