Hamit Altintop's Long-Range Rocket!

Fußball
Hamit Altintop is back in the Bundesliga! The former Bayern player has signed a contract with SV Darmstadt 98. We’re looking forward to more long-range rockets such as this one scored by the Turkish midfielder for FC Bayern against Werder Bremen in 2007. Just as long as it’s not against us ;-).

Did you know that you can see all of FC Bayern’s goals this season on FC BAYERN.TV? Subscribe now so you don’t miss any FCB action: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv.

