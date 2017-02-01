Hamit Altintop’s Long-Range Rocket!

Hamit Altintop is back in the Bundesliga! The former Bayern player has signed a contract with SV Darmstadt 98. We’re looking forward to more long-range rockets such as this one scored by the Turkish midfielder for FC Bayern against Werder Bremen in 2007. Just as long as it’s not against us ;-).

Did you know that you can see all of FC Bayern’s goals this season on FC BAYERN.TV? Subscribe now so you don’t miss any FCB action: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv