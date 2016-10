Groundhog Day against Augsburg

Almost a full squad in training. Ancelotti expecting a similar game to Wednesday. Only Ribéry and Rafinha missing. Benched players expected back in starting XI. Ladies want to continue winning run. Amateurs set for tough trip to Nuremberg.

