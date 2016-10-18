Goodyear & FC Bayern München: The Extra Mile | Behind-the-scenes

Together with our official tyre partner Goodyear we’re going the extra mile. Take a look behind the scenes of the shoot with David Alaba, Philipp Lahm & Co!

► Watch the full clip: http://bit.ly/2dkfApM

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv