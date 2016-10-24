Golden Boy award for Sanches, Ancelotti meets up with Capello

Fußball
Renato Sanches speaks in the FC Bayern.tv News about being named Europe’s biggest talent under the age of 21. Meanwhile, the team begin preparations for Wednesday’s DFB Cup tie against Augsburg, a young freestyler visits Säbener Street and coach Carlo Ancelotti meets up with fellow Italian Fabio Capello.

