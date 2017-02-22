Full week of training ahead of Hamburg

Full week of training prior to home match v Hamburg – Boateng and Ribery in full team training – Hermann Gerland and Jochen Sauer new Academy Directors – Däbritz and Lewandowksi extend contracts.

►Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv