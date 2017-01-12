Fitness-Sessions – Behind the Scenes | Doha 2017

The FC Bayern players are getting ready for the second half of the season. Take a look behind the scenes of the winter camp in Doha where Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Xabi Alonso and the rest of the team are working hard to be prepare themselves for he upcoming challenges in the second half of the season!

