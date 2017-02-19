FC Bayern vs. Arsenal | Snapchat Story

Fußball
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

Check out the FC Bayern Snapchat Story from the Champions League game against Arsenal, feel the excitement and relive what was a very special night at the Allianz Arena!

Check out our Snapchat-Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0EWD0WqYDFsBc3euzfWku8yf9BWrZ57w

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv

, ,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone