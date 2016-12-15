FC Bayern „Stern des Südens“ | Xmas Version

Enjoy the Xmas rendition of the FC Bayern anthem „Stern des Südens“, performed by the Tölzer Knabenchor and Tobias Regner. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!

You can buy our Christmas album „Red-White-Xmas“ in our shop: http://fcb.de/XmasCD

