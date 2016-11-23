FC Bayern ready for FK Rostov and ice-cold temperatures

Fußball
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

FC Bayern are ready to face FK Rostov in the penultimate group stage match of the 2016/17 Champions League. The Russian climate will be one of the challenges facing the players, although coach Carlo Ancelotti and Robert Lewandowski made sure not to overstate the impact of the cold temperatures on the game.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv

, ,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone