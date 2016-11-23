FC Bayern ready for FK Rostov and ice-cold temperatures
FC Bayern are ready to face FK Rostov in the penultimate group stage match of the 2016/17 Champions League. The Russian climate will be one of the challenges facing the players, although coach Carlo Ancelotti and Robert Lewandowski made sure not to overstate the impact of the cold temperatures on the game.
