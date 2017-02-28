FC Bayern Legend Sepp Maier turns 73!

Fußball
It’s hard to believe but former FC Bayern keeper Sepp Maier turns 73 today! #FCBayernTVlive spoke to the club legend. Happy birthday Sepp!

, ,
