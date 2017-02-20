FC Bayern Last-Minute Champions: Andersson’s Indirect Free Kick vs. HSV | 2000/01 Season

It was arguably the most dramatic finish to a Bundesliga season ever: FC Bayern’s Patrik Andersson scores from an indirect free kick in injury time on matchday 34 of the 2000/01 season against Hamburger SV, crowning FCB German champions yet again! A moment for the ages!

