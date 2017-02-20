FC Bayern Last-Minute Champions: Andersson’s Indirect Free Kick vs. HSV | 2000/01 Season
It was arguably the most dramatic finish to a Bundesliga season ever: FC Bayern’s Patrik Andersson scores from an indirect free kick in injury time on matchday 34 of the 2000/01 season against Hamburger SV, crowning FCB German champions yet again! A moment for the ages!
Did you know that you can see all of FC Bayern’s goals this season on FC BAYERN.TV? Subscribe now so you don’t miss any FCB action: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv.
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv