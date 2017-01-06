FC Bayern Fitness Warm-Up | Impressions from Doha

Exclusives from Doha: This is how FC Bayern stars Arjen Robben, Xabi Alonso, Manuel Neuer warm up in the gym before the training session on the pitch kick off!

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv