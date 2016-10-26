FC Bayern – FC Augsburg | Highlights on FC BAYERN.TV

There’s a Bavarian derby in the DFB Cup tonight as FC Bayern take on Augsburg. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller got the job done for the Reds last year – will they get on the scoresheet again this time?

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Did you know that you can see all of FC Bayern’s goals this season on FC BAYERN.TV? Subscribe now so you don’t miss any FCB action: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv