FC Bayern – Eintracht Frankfurt | Trailer

Fußball
On Saturday FC Bayern host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga! What are you predictions? Earlier this season the two teams split points in a thrilling 2-2 draw!

Did you know that you can see all of FC Bayern’s goals this season on FC BAYERN.TV? Subscribe now so you don’t miss any FCB action: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv.

