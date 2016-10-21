FC Bayern – Borussia M’Gladbach | Highlights on FC BAYERN.TV

Do you remember the epic comeback against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the 2012/13 season ;-)? Fingers crossed for more beautiful goals and less drama! The Bundesliga top match kicks off at 6.30 pm CET.

Did you know that you can see all of FC Bayern’s goals this season on FC BAYERN.TV? Subscribe now so you don’t miss any FCB action: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv