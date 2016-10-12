FC Bayern and Paulaner Fan Dreams | The ‚Bayern Triathlon‘

After the usual morning training session, there was a special treat in store for the FC Bayern squad on Wednesday afternoon. In partnership with Paulaner Fan Dreams, Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso led the players against a team of fans in the ‚Bayern Triathlon‘, which included small-sided games, penalty shootouts and lifting beer mugs. Enjoy the best moments from this fun-filled event!

