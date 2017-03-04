FC Bayern – 1. FC Köln | Goals of the First Leg – 2016/17 Season
In the first half of the 2016/17 Season FC Bayern and 1. FC Köln reached a stalemate with a 1-1 draw. Relive both the lovely goals by Joshua Kimmich and Anthony Modeste once again. What is your prediction for today’s clash at RheinEnergieSTADION?
Did you know that you can see all of FC Bayern’s goals this season on FC BAYERN.TV? Subscribe now so you don’t miss any FCB action: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv.
