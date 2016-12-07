Exclusive Interview with Robert Lewandowski
In an exclusive interview with FCB.tv Robert Lewandowski talks about turning into one of FC Bayern’s best free kick takers, his goal celebration against Atletico Madrid and his future role as a father!
