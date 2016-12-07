Exclusive Interview with Robert Lewandowski

In an exclusive interview with FCB.tv Robert Lewandowski talks about turning into one of FC Bayern’s best free kick takers, his goal celebration against Atletico Madrid and his future role as a father!

► Abonnieren/Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv