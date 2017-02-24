Divine Dribbling – Franck Ribéry’s brilliant strike against HSV | Season 2011/12

Franck Ribéry claims the second goal in Bayern’s 5-0 win over HSV after some magnificent dribbling in the 2011/12 season. The Frenchman leaves two defenders on the ground before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper!

