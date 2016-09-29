Die Mannschaft auf der IAA | Hannover 96
Am Mittwoch besuchte das Team von Hannover 96 den Stand des Exklusiv-Partners Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge auf der Automobilmesse IAA Nutzfahrzeuge. Auf dem Programm stand außerdem ein ausgiebiger On- und Offroad-Test des neuen VW Amarok V6 im benachbarten ADAC Fahrsicherheitszentrum.
